BYU's Vinicius Feijao Nogueira qualified for the main draw in the ITA Mountain Regional Championships in Las Vegas with two wins, including an upset victory over the No. 4 seeded player in the qualifying bracket.

“Two good wins for Vinny today in tough, windy conditions,” BYU assistant coach Aidan Carrazedo said. “Our guys are eager to get after it tomorrow in the main draw. We are looking forward to competing hard.”

In his first match of the day, Nogueira topped the No. 4 seed of the qualifying bracket, Luis Flores of New Mexico State, 6-2, 6-4, despite the windy conditions that were present.

Nogueira clinched qualifying into the main singles draw after he defeated University of Northern Colorado’s Tommy Smalley, 6-2, 6-2. Nogueira will now join five other teammates who already qualified in singles and doubles play.

Matches will relocate from the UNLV campus to the Darling Tennis Center as play in the main draw begins Tuesday at 9 a.m. PDT.