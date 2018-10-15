SALT LAKE CITY — Charges have been filed in juvenile court against three teenagers accused of breaking into the home of an ex-girlfriend and holding several people hostage at gunpoint.

The three — ages 15, 16, and one who turned 17 four days before the alleged incident, according to court records — were charged in 8th District Juvenile Court in Uintah County earlier this month with three counts of aggravated kidnapping and three counts of aggravated robbery, all first-degree felonies.

The Deseret News has chosen not to name the juveniles at this time.

On Sept. 21, the 16-year-old went to his ex-girlfriend's shared apartment with two of his friends to rob her, according to charging documents. According to three search warrants unsealed Monday in 8th District Court, the girls told police that "three men had broken into their apartment with guns (one had a knife, one had a handgun and one had a rifle) and their faces were covered with bandanas."

Just a week before, the 16-year-old "had threatened" one of the girls "with the use of a firearm and that he was wanting money from the female victim," the warrants state.

Two girls were able to run out the door of the apartment and scream for help, prompting neighbors to call 911, according to charging documents.

One of the girls was dragged down a flight of stairs by her hair, the charges state. The warrants further state that girl suffered an "injured shoulder and chipped tooth from being drug down the stairs by her hair. The suspects were demanding money and credit cards from these victims."

Sheriff's deputies with K-9s responded to the area to look for the alleged intruders.

"The K-9 Riddick began to lead me to the south into a field where a black handle that appeared to belong to a long rifle AR-type firearm was located," the warrants state.

Two teens were rounded up and booked into the Split Mountain Youth Detention Center, according to the warrants. As of the writing of the warrants, police were still looking for the third teen.