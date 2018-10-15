Dixie State junior middle blocker Lauren Gammell was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week for the third time this season on Monday for her performances in the Trailblazers’ road conference sweep last weekend.

Gammell averaged 7.0 blocks (2.0 blocks/set) and 8.0 kills (2.3 kps) while posting a .314 attack percentage in the two matches. She broke DSU's single-match block assist record with 11 and posted her first career double-double with 10 kills in DSU's 3-1 victory at Colorado Mesa last Friday. The junior’s 11 total blocks also matched the school single-match record she tied earlier this season at home against CMU in September.

Gammell, who currently leads the NCAA Division II in total blocks (119) and blocks per set (1.63), then followed that up with a six-kill, three-block effort in a three-game sweep at Western Colorado this past Saturday night. The two road victories moved the Trailblazers (16-4, 11-2 RMAC) back into a second-place tie in the RMAC standings, one game back of league leader Colorado School of Mines (12-1).

Dixie State closes out the road portion of its 2018 regular season at Colorado State-Pueblo this Friday night, followed by a matchup at New Mexico Highlands on Saturday.