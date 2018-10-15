After an eight-year absence, Trolley Square's iconic streetcar is moved into place on the shopping center's north plaza in Salt Lake City on Monday. Owners of Trolley Square celebrated the 110th anniversary of the first electric streetcar leaving Trolley Square for public transportation service on Oct. 15, 1908, by reintroducing the trolley after it ras removed in March 2010. Over the years, the trolley served as the Trolley Inn Diner, a bank, a video store, a sandwich shop and most recently the Trolley Wing Co. restaurant and bar. Trolley Square general counsel Taymour Semnani said the car could be home to a similar idea or a new retail concept in the not-so-distant future.

