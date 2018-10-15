A woman and child walk past utility boxes wrapped with original artwork made from drawings by Rose Park Elementary School students in Salt Lake City on Monday. The vinyl wraps are part of the Color SLC program, which offers local communities a chance to collaborate and add more creative designs to their neighborhoods. In addition to wrapping utility boxes, the program launched Monday by Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski on Monday allows community members to paint murals on the pavement and paint a storm drain to raise awareness about urban runoff. Community members can contact Merili Carter at [email protected] to learn how to participate in the program.

