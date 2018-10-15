Football

James Edward Rhyle Hanson, Ogden football

Rhyle Hanson, Ogden (Sr.)

Was instrumental throughout Region 11 play in leading the Tigers to a third-place finish and a berth in the 4A playoffs.

Last Friday in the playoff-clinching 56-26 win over rival Ben Lomond, Hanson carried the ball 28 times for 237 yards and five touchdowns.

He finished the regular season with 1,068 yards and 14 touchdowns while maintaining a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.

“Rhyle is a part of the key core of players that have helped turn Ogden High football from 0-36 to 6-3 in a year and a half and playoff bound. I can’t explain what a difficult task that has been and how important Rhyle and his leadership and relentless playmaking have been,” said Ogden coach Erik Thompson.

“Rhyle is a throwback in every sense of the word and pound for pound one of the toughest kids I’ve ever coached.”

Girls Soccer

Photo courtesy Davis High Zoe Jacobs, Davis soccer

Zoe Jacobs, Davis (Sr.)

The Darts finished third in Region 1 this year, but they marched their way into the 6A semifinals last week with a pair of road victories. Zoe Jacobs was a big reason way.

Jacobs scored a goal in Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Hunter and then added another goal on Thursday in the 1-0 upset victory over No. 1 American Fork.

Jacobs leads Davis with 10 goals this season.

Volleyball

Photo courtesy Morgan High Ellee Anderson, Morgan volleyball

Elle Anderson, Morgan (Sr.)

Morgan is in the hunt for another state title this year, and the calming effect of senior setter Elle Anderson is a big factor in that success.

“She has a calming effect when things get tight on the court. She instills confidence in her hitters and passers. She's a three-year starter and her experience will really help us to be successful. I love coaching Elle because she is an awesome player with great court sense and a true love of the game. She gets excited for everyone, a great team player and an even more amazing person,” said Morgan coach Liz Wiscombe.

Girls Cross Country

Eli Lucero/Herald Journal Arianna Steiner, Sky View cross country

Arianna Steiner, Sky View (Sr.)

Heads into this week’s 4A state tournament with a lot of momentum after winning the Region 12 championships at the Utah State Cross Country course in Logan last Tuesday.

Steiner ran a great race to win with a time of 18:35.80, which was over a minute faster than the second-place runner from Bear River.

Boys Cross Country

Photo courtesy Richfield Hayden Harward, Richfield cross country

Hayden Harward, Richfield (Jr.)

This junior ran a terrific race at the Region 15 championships last Wednesday at the Moab Golf Club to claim the individual title.

He finished with a time of 15:59.8, which was 22 seconds faster than the second-place runner from Emery.

“It is an absolute honor to be Hayden's coach. He is a very dedicated athlete in every sport. I have had the pleasure to coach him in cross country, basketball and track. In each of those sports he always gives his best and is a great example to the younger kids at the school and on each of those teams,” said Richfield coach Jim Monsen. “Hayden is a very gifted athlete and an extremely hard worker and that is why he has been successful in everything he does, and I believe he will continue to be.”

Harward finished fifth at last year’s state meet and will look to improve on that at this Wednesday’s state meet at Sugarhouse Park.

Girls Tennis

Court Winegar Emilee Astle, Alta tennis

Emilee Astle, Alta (Sr.)

Wrapped up a phenomenal high school career at the 5A state tournament two weeks ago.

In beating East freshman Emmi Moore in the first singles final 6-0, 6-2, Astle ended her high school career with a perfect record. By the count of her co-head coaches Kallie Rice and Lori Sperry, she finished her career 100-0.

“Emilee is an undefeated 4-time state champion because of her incredible work ethic, mental toughness, and class. She has been such an incredible leader on our team—not only because of her success on the court, but her devotion to her teammates,” said coaches Rice and Sperry in a statement.

Boys Golf

Eli Lucero/Herald Journal Ashton Davison, Desert Hills golf

Ashton Davison, Desert Hills (Sr.)

Took home medalist honors at the 4A state golf tournament two weeks ago at Birch Creek Golf Course in Smithfield.

Davison shot a 72 on the opening day and then a 71 on the second day to finish in a first-place tie with Park City’s Dean Tsandes. Davison then on the first playoff hole with a birdie on the Par 5 18th after a phenomenal approach shot to the elevated green.

“It feels amazing. All the hard work. Just happy to be here,” said Davison afterward.