SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Board of Regents is not adequately controlling tuition increases at the state's eight public colleges and universities, according to a legislative audit made public on Monday.

The performance audit conducted by the Office of the Utah Legislative Auditor General says tuition has increased by nearly $132 million over the past five years.

"While those increases may have been justified … the (higher education) commissioner's staff could not produce any independent validation of the institutions’ tuition requests," the audit states.

Moreover, the regents approved the increases with little documented discussion, describing it as a "superficial review" of proposed increases.

"The process for developing tuition increases, as overseen by the commissioner's office, provides little opportunity for the board of regents to provide input," the audit states.

The performance audit is scheduled to be presented the Utah Legislature's Audit Subcommittee late Monday afternoon.

While the audit points out ongoing increases in base tuition at all state institutions in recent years, it notes the most recent increases approved by the regents — 1.5 percent across the board — was the lowest in the past five years.

A written response by the Utah Commissioner of Higher Education David Buhler and Utah State Board of Regents Chairman Harris Simmons notes the board and the commissioner's office are concerned about rising costs of tuition and maintaining affordable access to higher education for Utah residents, which is part of the regents' strategic plan.

"We recognize that although Utah tuition rates consistently rank among the lowest in the nation when compared with other states, we still have work to do to ensure that we keep tuition affordable for our students long into the future," the letter says.

Legislative appropriations generally cover 75 percent of the compensation increases extended to employees at state colleges and universities leaving the system of higher education to fund the remaining 25 percent, primarily through tuition increases.

But in 2015, 2016 and 2017, "the board of regents’ first-tier tuition percentage increases were more than double what the appropriation match would have entailed," the audit states.

The audit explains the process about how proposed tuition increases develop, with the regents granting final approval of both Tier 1 and Tier II increases. Second-tier tuition rate increases are for specific institutional needs and also require regent approval.

As the process goes, the Utah Legislature appropriates funding to the higher education system. Next, the commissioner's office develops baseline recommendations, which are discussed by the Council of Presidents, the leaders of each of the colleges in the state system. The council and commissioner jointly develop the tuition recommendations that are forwarded to the regents.

"Board of regents do not participate in, or even attend, (Council of Presidents) meetings. In our opinion, the board should consider whether it will permit the commissioners to negotiate tuition increases with institution presidents without regent involvement," the audit states.

It also notes that no minutes of the council's meetings are kept.

In their response, Simmons and Buhler said regent policy will be changed to require minutes of the Council of Presidents meeting be kept.

Moreover, commission staff will perform "periodic random testing of institutions' tuition request data," the letter states.

Their letter also notes ongoing work by the Kem C. Gardner Institute, which the regents authorized in May to conduct an external review of tuition and student aid policies.

"The board is actively engaged in re-evaluating its current tuition policies to ensure they reflect best practices in promoting student affordability and use of tuition revenues," the letter states.

The auditors "found a pattern of trust between the board of regents, the commissioner, and the institutions that, while important, appears to have led to tuition increases receiving minimal independent scrutiny. … We could find little evidence to support any rigorous analysis was happening at either the commissioner’s or at the board of regents’ level."

More information will be posted today following the subcommittee meeting.