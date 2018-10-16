“Compromise is the work of visionary leaders.”

Today, I am grateful for visionary leaders who were willing to set aside pride and politics to secure a pathway forward for countless suffering Utahns who will benefit from responsible access to medical marijuana.

Willing compromise and negotiation from our political leaders has been a cornerstone of American history. Whether debating the Constitution or Bill of Rights, our communities benefit when our leaders come together.

The new compromise legislation to address medical marijuana is a functional balance of accessibility and responsibility. Congratulations to our political leaders for their maturity and progressive efforts to provide relief to those who have been suffering for far too long. I am hopeful this season of compromise will last as Utah continues to be a great state.

Stan Summers

Bothwell, Box Elder County