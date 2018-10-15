I watched some of the Senate debate last week and it just confirmed what everyone has said. We no longer have the choice between the lesser of two evils, both candidates this time are unacceptable.

I am a strong Republican and love our president. I can see that both candidates will go to great lengths to cause trouble for our country. Romney will embarrass Utahns every time he opens his mouth. He is not from Utah and doesn’t understand how we think or act. He did a wonderful job with the 2002 Olympics but his life is not comparable to ours here in Utah. The biggest problem I have is Romney doesn’t know how to build anything, in fact breaking apart businesses is his business. He refused to say if he will support our president and America, so I am left to conclude that he will not and he will continue to act like he has for years.

I can’t vote for Romney or Wilson, so what or who is left?

David Graves

Salt Lake City