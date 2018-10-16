For the past few years I have watched as my immediate neighborhood has been impacted negatively by the rapid growth of UVU. The number of cars on the streets all over Orem has increased dramatically from general growth in the city, but southwest Orem is saturated.

I have been astounded the past two years as I have watched developers buy out an entire neighborhood of homes about six blocks from where I live. Before ever approaching our mayor and City Council, they tore the homes down and only then sought to get a zone change from residential to high density apartments. Even after 2,000 in my area expressed by petition they did not want a zone change, the city leaders voted in support of the developers.

The developers call it student housing — but the 1,600-person complex is not affordable for most students and anyone can rent there. It is being built directly across the street from Lakeridge Junior High and close to two elementary schools which poses a danger to our children. In a review from the city on the impact of traffic in the area, it is estimated that 5,378 new car trips a day will be added to residential streets.

Over 9,000 signatures were collected so this issue could be put on the ballot. We do not want a precedence made where more neighborhoods are torn down. My children and grandchildren have attended UVU and we are happy that it is such a good institution. However, the unbridled growth is not good for Orem residents. The growth of this landlocked university needs to be west of I-15 or in other parts of Utah County near where many of the students live. I am voting "no" on Proposition 5.

Elaine Ellis

Orem