If you are among those who have mapped out what happens to your possessions after you pass, congratulations. A 2017 caring.com survey found only four in ten U.S. adults have basic planning documents like wills or living trusts. But did you think to include plans for what will happen to your Google photos or Facebook account?

After someone passes away, allowing their online accounts to remain inactive can leave them prone to identity theft. And preserving social media accounts and photos can help in memorializing the person who has passed.

The first step is choosing that person you trust to handle your online life when you are gone. You can ignore every action item listed below by deciding right now who that person is and sharing all logins and passwords with them. Using a password manager like Roboform or LastPass can make this process much easier because one master password will give access to every online account (I have more than 200). Allowing someone else to have the keys to the kingdom is the only way anyone else will be able to actually log in to certain accounts. Even if that person is the executor for your estate, many digital platforms will not allow them full access — knowing the password is the only way.

A second way to get around much of the hassle is to regularly back up important photos and documents from the cloud to a hard drive. Be sure to let that trusted someone know the hard drive exists and where it is.

Many companies out there help clients make arrangements for digital assets after death and The Digital Beyond has a full list to explore. Slate has even created a digital will generator that allows users to list every digital asset and make their wishes known for each account.

Options for how to handle various digital assets after death vary. Facebook allows users age 18 and older to appoint a legacy contact who can place the account in memorialized status or to permanently delete it. If the account is memorialized, the legacy contact can write posts on the profile, update the profile picture and respond to new friend requests. They can also download a copy of everything the user has shared. Legacy contacts cannot log in to the account, remove or change past posts, read private messages or request/remove friends. A memorialized account leaves all posts and photos on Facebook which are visible to the audience with whom they were shared. A court order is required to request access to additional content. Memorializing the account also keeps it secure as it prevents anyone from logging into it. Add a legacy contact by going to Settings>Manage Account>then type a friend’s name and click Add.

Instagram also allows for an account to be memorialized by providing the company with something as simple as an obituary. To remove an account, Instagram requires a death certificate and other information about the user’s passing. A memorialized account looks the same, but nothing can be changed in any way. Again, no one can log in to a memorialized account, making it more secure.

Google allows users to set up an Inactive Account Manager to decide what amount of time should pass before the account is deemed inactive. Users can then choose up to 10 people for Google to notify if the account becomes inactive and whether those people would have access to and the ability to download certain data like contacts, calendar and photos. Users can also choose to have the entire account deleted, which would include any YouTube videos posted and Google+ data.

The only option for Yahoo accounts is to request the account be closed by mailing or faxing a letter with a copy of the death certificate and proof that the requestor is the executor of the user’s estate. So unless the user has shared the password with someone, no one will be able to access these emails. This can be unfortunate because those emails come in handy when figuring out monthly bills, automatic withdrawals and the existence of other digital accounts.

Microsoft’s policy includes accounts through Hotmail, Outlook, MSN and Live. Using the Microsoft Next of Kin process, the company will send a DVD that contains all contents of the account, but only to a verified responsible party. After sending all the documentation to [email protected], it only takes a couple of days for Microsoft to authenticate the request and ship out the data DVD.

Those of us who use Apple all signed an agreement stating our account is non-transferable and that any rights to our Apple ID or content within the account will terminate upon death. There have been several battles over the years pitting loved ones against Apple over granting access to passwords. The moral here is if you’d like someone to have access to your iOS products — or any digital asset — when you pass on, the easiest way is to give them your passwords before it’s too late.