SALT LAKE CITY — The 4th Congressional District incumbent, Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, faces off tonight against her Democratic challenger, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, in an hourlong debate.

Sponsored by the Utah Debate Commission, the matchup is being held at the Salt Lake Community College Sandy campus and is set to start at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed on DeseretNews.com.

The race is considered the most competitive in the state this election. The Cook Political Report, a respected national ratings entity, recently moved the race into the toss-up category, citing polls showing it is too close to call.