SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert is known for his shot blocking on the hardwood, but the Utah Jazz center is a giver off the court.

His latest assist is a 2019 Kia Stinger to his charity, Rudy’s Kids, Inc.

As part of the Kia NBA Performance Awards program, winners are given the opportunity to donate a 2019 Kia Stinger to their charity of choice.

As the league’s reigning Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Gobert gifted his foundation with the new ride. The foundation hasn’t discussed whether or not the car will be used or donated, but members of the staff view the gesture as “very cool.”

MVP James Harden, Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons and Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams were the other NBA year-end honorees to gift their vehicles to Casa de Esperanza, Royal Children’s Hospital and Brotherhood Crusade.

Gobert launched his nonprofit foundation last October. For every blocked shot during selected games, the foundation would donate $1,000 to select charities — and not just in Utah. Rudy’s Kids partnered with 11 charities across seven NBA cities and Paris.