SALT LAKE CITY — There are certainly worse ways to spend your day.

A New Jersey man said on a recent podcast that he only eats pizza for dinner, according to NorthJersey.com.

What happened: Mike Roman, of Hackensack, New Jersey, said he was a picky eater from a young age. His mother allowed him to only eat pizza for dinner.

Roman ate peanut butter sandwiches for lunch. He changed his lunch meal to pizza once he started working after school.

Now, Roman will eat peanut butter and bread for lunch.

Roman’s pizza has no toppings. He’ll often buy it from restaurants.

Roman said pizza has “three of the four basic food groups.”

Bigger context: Pizza isn’t the only routine Roman follows.

“Roman says he’s lived in the same town, listened to the same bands and watched the same movies and TV shows for his whole life. His pizza obsession is just an extension of his way of life. He reports that he has no health problems to speak of and manages to maintain a normal weight, despite his greasy daily meal.”

A look at pizza: Roman isn’t wrong about the nutritional value of pizza. Nutritionists said back in February that pizza offers a more well-balanced meal than cereal when you’re eating breakfast, according to USA Today.

Chelsey Amer, who works in New York City, said the carbohydrates, proteins and fats can satisfy your body better than cereal. "I’m not saying that we should go out and eat pizza every day for breakfast," Amer said. "We should follow our cravings. If that’s what you are craving, it can prevent you from eating an entire pie later on."