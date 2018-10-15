SALT LAKE CITY — A couple of years have passed since three-time champion and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade pegged Alec Burks as the NBA’s most underrated player.

“Alec Burks for Utah,” Wade tweeted after responding to a fan’s question in 2016. “He's out right now but he can play.”

Alec Burks for Utah..he's out right now but he can play https://t.co/Pa2GHXuiF3 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 8, 2016

Overcoming injuries have come to define Burks’ career as the Jazz swingman enters his eighth season out of Colorado.

But the bouncy, 6-foot-6 guard is ready to go as he enters the final season of his four-year contract, where he is set to make $11.5 million this year.

“I just had a great summer,” Burks said. “No injury, no rehab, just all playing and working out so I’m good.”

Utah will travel to Sacramento for the 2018-19 regular season opener on Oct. 17.

Burks logged 18.9 minutes per game in five preseason contests, where the Jazz finished 5-0. He also put up 13.4 points and 4.2 rebounds on 51.2 percent shooting and 47.6 percent from three, but is looking to carry that output over into the regular season.

“He looks like AB before the injury,” said Jazz forward Derrick Favors. “He’s been explosive, back to his scoring ways. He’s been passing the ball a lot better. He’s been more focused. He’s back to playing the way he was before he got hurt and I’m happy for him. I think he’s going to have a big year for us.”

Spending additional time on the court and not in the training room has boosted Burks’ confidence. Although the current Jazz roster is loaded with perimeter talent in Donovan Mitchell, Ricky Rubio, Dante Exum, Grayson Allen and Raul Neto, Burks says he knows his role and will do anything to help the team win.

Just like he found ways to contribute during the 2018 playoffs where he upped his average from 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists during the regular season to 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists during the five-game second-round postseason series against the Houston Rockets. He went off for 22 points and five assists on 7-for-15 shooting in a season-high 32 minutes of Game 5 versus the Rockets.

“I’ve slowed down enough where I can see what’s going on,” Burks said. “I was just going so fast because my summers were so different. I got a summer to really catch a rhythm and it’s showing.”

Jazz player development coach Jeff Watkinson has helped him become more efficient in taking shots off the dribble when defenders go underneath the pick. His speed has been a gift and a curse for him offensively because he feels he can blow by anyone in the league but now he’s focused on reading defenses better.

“I’m not going 100 miles per hour,” Burks said. “I can read. It’s beautiful what you can read when you’re not going so fast.”

Jazz coach Quin Snyder sees that offensive progression as part of his evolution as a basketball player.

“The key thing just is to read,” Snyder said. “Sometimes Alec is such a creative offensive player. He’s got great quickness and handles the ball well so there’s time where he may not need a screen and we want him to take advantage of those opportunities but also his ability to read and set up and put himself into higher percentage situations.

“I think more than anything it’s helped his passing because he finds himself in slightly different space at times and Alec’s a really good passer.”

Burks’ string of injuries first started during the 2014-15 season when he was sidelined for 55 games with after shoulder surgery. Then in 2015-16 he missed 50 more games with a broken fibula and underwent another arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle in 2016 before returning to play 64 games last season.

With his body intact this offseason, the former Colorado star put heavy emphasis on just hooping as much as possible as the team is projected for a strong finish in the West. If everything goes as planned, maybe fans will be exposed to the guy Wade warned them about two years ago. Just maybe.

“I’m ready. I’m ready for whatever happens,” Burks said. “I’ve been ready. I had a good summer and I’m comfortable in my abilities. I know what I can do and I’m going to prove it.”