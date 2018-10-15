SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz are about to start their season. There are so many expectations this year.

We couldn’t wait to see how this season unfolds. So we simulated the 2018-19 NBA season 10 times for the Utah Jazz on NBA 2K19. We allowed the computer to control all trades, practice sessions, lineup decisions and game results.

Here’s what we learned. We’ve offered a few quick facts for a basic overview. You can read about the specifics from each of the 10 seasons below.

In short, things don’t look great — if you believe the CPU of NBA 2K19.

Quick facts: Here are some interesting facts from seasons about the Jazz.

The Jazz made the playoffs in six out of 10 seasons. Their records hovered around the 44- to 49-win mark.

Every time the Jazz made the playoffs and won their first-round matchup, they lost to the Warriors in the second round.

The Jazz technically made history by being the first team in NBA history to go up 3-0 and lose in seven games.

Rudy Gobert never won the defensive player of the year award.

Grayson Allen did not make the all-rookie teams nor win rookie of the year.

Donovan Mitchell won the slam dunk title in nine out of 10 seasons.

Mitchell didn’t fall off in his second year, continuing to average about 22 points per game. His rival, Ben Simmons, did slightly better, earning All-NBA second and third team spots in multiple seasons. Mitchell never made those teams.

Interesting NBA trivia from these simulations:

Stephen Curry won league MVP in seven out of 10 seasons.

DeMarcus Cousins won the league and NBA Finals MVP in one season.

The Warriors won the title in six out of 10 seasons.

Screenshot, NBA 2K19 The Golden State Warriors win the NBA Championship.

Teams like the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls all made the playoffs throughout the seasons.

The Milwaukee Bucks impressed almost every year, making the Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals on occasions.

The Boston Celtics didn’t win an NBA title. They only made the NBA Finals once.

OK. So here’s a breakdown of each of the 10 seasons we simulated.

SEASON ONE (no playoffs)

Regular season: Well, our first season would be a bummer for Utah Jazz fans. The team didn’t make the playoffs despite a nine-game winning streak to close out the year.

The Jazz went 40-42, finishing in the ninth spot behind the Sacramento Kings — yes, those Sacramento Kings — in the playoff race.

The Jazz went 24-17 at home and 16-25 on the road.

Ricky Rubio struggled with elbow and hamstring injuries throughout the year.

Donovan Mitchell won the NBA dunk contest for the second year in a row.

Rudy Gobert was named for the first all-defensive team.

Portland Trail Blazers wasted the Jazz, 150-91, on Christmas Day.

The Jazz scored 160 points against the Portland Trail Blazers in a regular season game.

Screenshot, NBA 2K19 The Utah Jazz narrowly miss out on the playoffs.

Playoffs: The Jazz did not make the playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors won the title after weird playoffs, which included the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

The Milwaukee Bucks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

SEASON TWO (no playoffs)

Regular season: Three major injuries set the Utah Jazz back, hurting their chances at a title and playoff contention.

The Jazz went 37-45, finishing in the 10th spot in the Western Conference.

The Jazz went 22-19 at home, 15-26 on the road.

Rudy Gobert suffered a spinal injury on Dec. 12, 2018, which set him back the entire year.

Donovan Mitchell tore his meniscus on March 18, ending his season.

Ekpe Udoh suffered a broken foot on Feb. 22, which put him out of commission, too.

Donovan Mitchell won the slam dunk contest.

Screenshot, NBA 2K19 A look at team stats from one Utah Jazz season.

Playoffs: The Utah Jazz did not make the playoffs.

Golden State won the title, sweeping the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals and defeating the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns made the playoffs. The Suns defeated the Lakers in the first round.

SEASON THREE (made playoffs, second-round exit to the Warriors)

Regular season: The Jazz had a great overall season, running through the league. But the team suffered a heartbreaking injury in the final week, which hurt their playoff run.

The Jazz went 49-33 to earn the fifth seed and a playoff spot.

The team went 28-13 at home, 21-20 away.

Utah opened the season with a 10-2 record with a seven-game win streak, which included victories over the Warriors, Celtics, Rockets and Pelicans.

The team went 9-1 in January 2019, too.

The Jazz even had a 19-game win streak after the All-Star break.

Mitchell, who averaged 25.6 points per game in this season (good for sixth-highest in the NBA), suffered a broken leg on April 5, forcing him to miss the playoffs.

The Jazz traded Derrick Favors and Tony Bradley to the Memphis Grizzlies for Chandler Parsons and Wayne Selden Jr. at the trade deadline.

Playoffs: The Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in a seven-game series without Mitchell.

Here’s a summary of how the games went:

Game 1: 113-102 (Jazz)

Game 2: 132-125 (Lakers)

Game 3: 108-93 (Lakers)

Game 4: 109-102 (Jazz)

Game 5: 105-88 (Lakers)

Game 6: 120-97 (Jazz)

Game 7: 100-86 (Jazz (Royce O’Neale with 20 points)

The Warriors swept the Jazz in the Western Conference Finals. They went on to win the title over the Toronto Raptors.

SEASON FOUR (no playoffs)

Regular season: Call this an injury season. Four major injuries to Rubio, Gobert and Joe Ingles left the Jazz with an inconsistent season. They failed to make the playoffs.

The Jazz finished 36-46, missing out on the playoffs.

The team went 25-16 at home and 11-30 on the road.

Donovan Mitchell won the slam dunk contest.

The Jazz traded Favors and Bradley for Portland’s Evan Turner and Nik Stauskas.

Nick Nurse of the Toronto Raptors won the coach of the year award after his team went 70-12!

Screenshot, NBA 2K19 Donovan Mitchell wins the Slam Dunk Contest and posts it on social media.

Playoffs: The Jazz did not make the playoffs. But it was still a weird series of events.

The Raptors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals.

The Rockets swept the Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Milwaukee Bucks made the Eastern Conference Finals.

SEASON FIVE (no playoffs)

Regular season: Another lackluster and inconsistent season for the Jazz. Despite good numbers from Gobert and Mitchell, the team couldn’t put together a string of wins and missed out on the playoffs.

The Jazz went 39-43, finishing as 10th in the Western Conference behind the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

The Jazz went 27-14 at home and 12-29 on the road.

All three team had the same record, but the Jazz lost on the tiebreaker.

Gobert made the all-defensive first team.

Jayson Tatum won the slam dunk contest over Mitchell.

Screenshot, NBA 2K19 Rudy Gobert added to the all-defensive first team.

Playoffs: For the first time, we had a Rockets/Warriors and Celtics/Raptors matchup for each conference’s final round.

The Rockets beat the Warriors 4-1 and the Celtics beat Toronto 4-2.

The Rockets won the NBA title over the Celtics with a 4-1 series win.

SEASON SIX (made playoffs, second-round exit to the Warriors)

Regular season: The Jazz had arguably their best season, finishing 48-34 and earning the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

The team went 27-14 at home and 21-20 on the road.

Mitchell won the slam dunk contest.

Gobert was named to the all-defensive first team.

Playoffs: The Jazz faced the Lakers, who won the fifth seed, in the opening round.

The Jazz went up 3-0 to the Lakers before LeBron James led his team back to tie the series at 3-3. The Jazz won 111-110 in Game 7 to move on to the next round.

Here’s a breakdown of the series:

Game 1: 102-94 (Jazz)

Game 2: 115-102 (Jazz)

Game 3: 106-95 (Jazz)

Game 4: 119-99 (Lakers)

Game 5: 104-69 (Lakers)

Game 6: 99-93 (Lakers)

Game 7: 111-110 (Jazz)

The Warriors swept the Jazz in the second round. The Warriors beat OKC in the next round and then swept the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals.

Screenshot, NBA 2K19 The Golden State Warriors win the NBA title over the Milwaukee Bucks.

SEASON SEVEN (playoffs, second-round exit)

Regular season: The Jazz made the playoffs again, finishing with a 45-37 record for the fourth seed in the West.

The Jazz went 26-15 at home and 19-22 on the road.

Rubio won the most improved player award.

Gobert made the all-defensive first team.

Mitchell won the slam dunk contest.

Playoffs: The Jazz faced the Timberwolves (fifth seed) in the opening round and won the series in five games.

Here’s a breakdown of that series:

Game 1: 118-107 (Jazz)

Game 2: 98-75 (Jazz)

Game 3: 119-110 (Timberwolves)

Game 4: 114-103 (Jazz)

Game 5: 131-90 (Jazz)

The Warriors swept the Jazz again in the next round.

The Raptors defeated the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Screenshot, NBA 2K19 The Toronto Raptors defeat the Golden State Warriors in a seven-game series.

SEASON EIGHT (playoffs, first-round exit)

Regular season: The Utah Jazz had another good season, finishing 43-39 for the sixth seed in the conference.

The Jazz went 26-15 at home and 18-23 on the road.

Gobert made the all-defensive first team.

Mitchell won the slam dunk contest.

Playoffs: The Jazz faced the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round, which probably included some “push-off Pete” chants.

The Jazz went up 3-0 on OKC before the Thunder roared back and won the series 4-3 with a Game 7 victory. Ouch.

Here’s a breakdown of those games:

Game 1: 114-92 (Jazz)

Game 2: 98-81 (Jazz)

Game 3: 108-85 (Jazz)

Game 4: 102-100 (OKC)

Game 5: 101-100 (OKC)

Game 6: 107-106 (OKC)

Game 7: 117-112 (OKC)

The rest of the playoffs went wild. OKC got swept by the Houston. The Warriors defeated Houston to make it to the NBA Finals.

In the NBA Finals, the Warriors beat the Raptors, after being down 3-2, in seven games.

SEASON NINE (made playoffs, second-round exit)

Regular season: Another winning season for the Utah Jazz, finishing 49-33, which earned them the fourth seed.

The Jazz finished with a 12-2 streak.

Utah went 27-14 at home and 22-19 on the road.

Gobert made the all-defensive first team.

Mitchell won the slam dunk contest.

Playoffs: The Utah Jazz faced the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs again. The Jazz made easy meat of LeBron and the Lakers, though.

Here’s a breakdown of that series:

Game 1: 116-81 (Lakers)

Game 2: 101-97 (Jazz)

Game 3: 114-102 (Jazz)

Game 4:108-98 (Jazz)

Game 5: 117-103 (Jazz)

But alas, the Warriors swept the Jazz in the next round.

The Rockets defeated the Warriors in seven games.

The Raptors beat the Rockets in six games to win the NBA championship.

SEASON 10 (made playoffs, second-round exit)

Regular season: Another winning season for the Jazz, going 49-33 yet again.

The Jazz went 27-14 at home and 22-19 on the road.

Mitchell won the slam dunk title yet again.

Gobert made the all-defensive first team.

Playoffs: The Jazz made the playoffs again as the fourth seed, playing the Suns in the opening round.

The Jazz slammed the Suns in five games. Here’s a breakdown of that series:

Game 1: 111-106 (Jazz)

Game 2: 105-101 (Jazz)

Game 3: 121-109 (Jazz)

Game 4: 92-78 (Suns)

Game 5: 121-86 (Jazz)

The Warriors swept the Jazz again. They went on to win the title over the Raptors.