SALT LAKE CITY — Facebook said Friday that hackers obtained a swath of information from more than 29 million accounts, according to the Associated Press.

What happened: Facebook said the FBI is currently investigating the hack. The social network chose not to reveal who may be behind the attack, saying there’s a possibility that smaller attacks of the same nature could happen.

The company said 1 million of the 30 million people who were hacked didn’t lose any data.

Here’s how to figure out if you got hacked:

Visit the Facebook help center’s website here.

Scroll down to the light blue box, which has the headline, “Is my Facebook account impacted by this security issue?”

The page will inform you if you’ve been hacked or not.

You don’t have to change your password.

Hacked: If you’ve been hacked, there are two possibilities for what happened to you.

According to WIRED, 15 million people had their name, email and phone numbers all taken by hackers.

Meanwhile, 14 million people lost all their personal information as well as the username, date of birth, gender, devices you used Facebook on, and your language settings.

Hackers also receive all of your relationship status, religion, hometown, current city, work, education information, too.

More to the story: Facebook said it discovered the attackers on Sept. 25, 2018. These obtained access tokens, which serve like digital keys to allow people to hack into the Facebook platform.

The company invalidated 90 million accounts that were affected by the hack.

Why this matters: The Facebook hack comes as the company fights cases of fake news, misinformation and overall misuse during the upcoming midterm elections in the United States, according to the Associated Press.