SALT LAKE CITY ― Zion National Park has made a habit of “landing” on lists of must-see places.

Most recently, the park received some love from Lonely Planet, a well-known travel guide publisher and website.

In its new book “Epic Hikes of the World,” Lonely Planet highlights “50 incredible hiking routes in 30 countries, from New Zealand to Peru, plus a further 150 suggestions.”

And what hike should land a featured spot in the North America section? Utah’s very own Angel’s Landing.

“Epic Hikes of the World” gives a first-person account of each highlighted trail. The book features beautiful photographs and illustrated maps. Additionally, it contains trip planning advice and gives recommendations for similar hikes found in other places of the world. It can be purchased on Lonely Planet’s website.

The Chicago Tribune reviewed the “Epic Hikes of the World” on their website and even gave Angel’s Landing a spot in their “10 epic hikes around the world” gallery, which was inspired by the book.

Angel’s Landing recently reopened after being closed for over two months following an intense thunderstorm that caused flooding, mudslides and rockfalls. According to the National Park Service, the trail will be closed again from Oct. 23 to 25 for work to be done on the bathrooms at Scout Lookout.

As I reported for the Deseret News, ZNP and Angel’s Landing were also featured in a BuzzFeed video earlier this month entitled “5 National Parks That You Need To Visit”. Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, was also listed among the five.