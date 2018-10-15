SALT LAKE CITY — Flying out of town for the Utah Education Association fall break this weekend?

If so, you’ll be in good company, as upward of 28,000 passengers are expected to travel through the Salt Lake City International Airport each day between Oct. 17 and 19.

With the uptick in passengers, airport officials are urging travelers to arrive two hours in advance of their scheduled departure to allow time to park, check luggage and navigate security.

And to save additional time, passengers are encouraged to check their flight is on time and to print or upload boarding passes prior to leaving for the airport.

According to Nancy Volmer, the airport's director of public relations and marketing, the airport’s short-term parking garage typically reaches capacity on Wednesdays and Thursdays, so drivers will be directed to the economy parking lot. This requires passengers board a shuttle bus to the terminals, which may take additional time to navigate.

Airport officials also recommend going to the Transportation Security Administration’s website at tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips to verify which items are permitted in carry-on bags as well as the number of bags allowed per passenger.