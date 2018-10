CENTERVILLE — The police department will hold its fourth annual Night Out Against Crime on Halloween night, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Community Park, 400 W. 1350 North.

The free event will include emergency vehicles such as a firetruck, ambulance, helicopter and the city’s new D.A.R.E. car; a DUI risk demonstration; and KC, the remote-controlled crime-fighting dog.

There will also be Halloween candy and glow-sticks. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes.