No. 1 BYU women’s volleyball begins the second half of conference play this week as it competes at home against Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine.

Last week, the Cougars (18-0, 8-0 WCC) swept San Francisco and Santa Clara on the road to remain undefeated and first place in the league standings.

Loyola Marymount

BYU faces Loyola Marymount (15-4, 5-3 WCC) at the Smith Fieldhouse on Thursday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. MDT. The Cougars hold a 15-1 advantage in the overall series history with the Lions, including a perfect 8-0 record when playing them at home. BYU has won the last four-straight meetings. Loyola Marymount had won four-consecutive matches until dropping its rivalry match at Pepperdine last week. The Lions were picked to finish third in the WCC Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Pepperdine

The Cougars face off against the Waves (13-5, 7-1 WCC) at home Saturday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. BYU has a 25-8 all-time record against Pepperdine and is 14-2 when competing at home. The Cougars have won the past 13 meetings with the Waves, including picking up a sweep at Pepperdine earlier this season. The Waves’ only conference loss this season came against BYU. Pepperdine travels to San Diego on Thursday before facing the Cougars.

Video/Stats

Both matches this week will be televised live on BYUtv. Links to a video feed and live stats for the matches can be found on the BYU women’s volleyball schedule page.