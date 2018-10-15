CLEARFIELD — One man was killed in a crash Monday morning in Clearfield.

Just before 6 a.m., a Chrysler 300 was traveling north on state Route 193 when it was struck by a military surplus vehicle going east through the intersection at H Street, which is a collector road near the entrance of the Freeport Center, said Clearfield Assistant Police Chief Kelly Bennett.

A man driving the Chrysler died at the scene, Bennett said. A man driving the surplus vehicle was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The names and ages of the drivers were not immediately released.

Bennett said investigators will be interviewing witnesses to try and determine which vehicle had the right of way.