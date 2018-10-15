LOGAN — Utah State University’s Gary H. Richardson Dairy Products Laboratory will shut down production for three months this winter in order to accommodate significant repairs and upgrades to the facility.

While the closure will directly affect the Aggie Creamery, there’s no need for Aggie Ice Cream fans to panic.

According to creamery manager Dave Irish, the facility is ramping up production of ice cream and cheese in October and November in order to maintain supplies at the Aggie Ice Cream store and meet customers’ needs during the renovation of the laboratory, which is scheduled to be closed Dec. 1 through March 4.

We have put in place additional freezer capacity, which will allow us to produce additional ice cream over the next two months,” Irish said in a statement. “With the additional inventory we should be able to satisfy the demands for Aggie Ice Cream while we upgrade the processing facility.”

Funding for the project at the lab, which is managed by the Nutrition, Dietetics and Food Sciences Department in the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, was provided by a bill that passed the Utah Legislature earlier this year. Improvements to the facility, which are mandated by the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act, include renovated ceilings, walls, lighting, floors, drains and a new air-handling system. Some equipment will be upgraded or repaired.

Despite the shutdown, Aggie Creamery gift boxes will be sold from Nov. 1 to Jan. 10, either online at aggieicecream.com or by calling the store at 1-435-797-2109.

The Aggie Ice Cream store will be closed Nov. 21-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday, and Dec. 21 through Jan. 1 for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.