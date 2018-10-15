OGDEN — Voters can learn more about Utah’s seven ballot measures during a forum hosted by Weber State University’s Olene S. Walker Institute of Politics and Public Service at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Hurst Center Dumke Legacy Hall.

The forum will feature brief presentations by advocates on both sides of each issue.

The seven issues include three proposed Utah constitutional amendments, one opinion question and three propositions:

• Utah Constitutional Amendment A would make more flexible the property tax exemption already afforded military personnel serving under order of active duty.

• Utah Constitutional Amendment B would exempt from property taxes any real property leased from a private owner by the state of Utah or a local government.

• Utah Constitutional Amendment C would allow the Senate president and speaker of the House, with a two-thirds majority approval of legislators, to call a special legislative session. Currently only the governor may do so.

• Utah Nonbinding Opinion Question 1 asks voters if they support increasing the gasoline tax by 10 cents per gallon to fund critical needs in education and important transportation needs such as maintaining local roads and bridges.

• Utah Proposition 2 would legalize medical marijuana for individuals with qualifying conditions.

• Utah Proposition 3 would expand Medicaid, a medical insurance program that helps low-income people and those with disabilities. The state’s portion would increase the sales tax from 4.70 to 4.85 percent.

• Utah Proposition 4 would create an independent redistricting commission to draft new maps for congressional and state legislative districts.