OGDEN — The Friends of the Stewart Library’s annual book sale will be held Thursday, Nov. 1, and Friday, Nov. 2, at Weber State University's Stewart Library on the Ogden campus.

Most hardback books will be available for $2 and most paperback books will be priced at $1. Specially priced books, series and audiovisual materials will also be available.

The book sale will be held Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The sale will take place in the main floor atrium near the library’s west entry.

The books for sale are donated, duplicates or not applicable for the library collections. All proceeds from the book sale benefit the resources and services provided by the Stewart Library.