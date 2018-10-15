SALT LAKE CITY ― Facebook's newest feature gives users a second chance.

According to The Verge, the social media giant is prototyping an “unsend” option in Messenger that would allow users to take back a message after sending it.

Insider Jane Wong posted screenshots of the new feature to Twitter. She appears to be beta testing before it is released to the public.

Facebook Messenger users will only be allowed to unsend their messages after a certain amount of times



Tip @Techmeme — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 12, 2018

In a statement to TechCrunch, Facebook said it “internally tests products and features before they ship to the public so we can ensure the quality of the experience.”

The new feature would not only allow you to delete the message in your inbox, but it would also delete it in the recipient’s.

Some worry this power could be abused by bullies and online trolls, who would use the feature to harass someone online and then delete the evidence, according to TechCrunch.

But Facebook seems to have thought of that possibility because “unsend” comes with a catch — the current prototype has a “time limit," meaning that users would only have a certain amount of time to “unsend” the message after they hit “send," TechCrunch reported.

It is not clear when the official release date of the “unsend” option will be.