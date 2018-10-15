SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump sat down with CBS’ Lesley Stahl for an interview on “60 Minutes” Sunday night. The president discussed topics such as North Korea, China, Russia, voting, climate change and much more.
We’ve selected tweeted videos of the interview to help you catch up.
Trump says there will be consequences if Saudi Arabia is responsible for journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death:1 comment on this story
Trump calls White House chaos reports “fake news”:https://twitter.com/60Minutes/status/1051443199976321024
Trump on Kim Jong Un:
Trump on climate change:
Trump on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation:
Trump on the treatment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford:
Trump on immigration policy:
Trump on Russia and China meddling in the U.S. election:
Read more: CNN shared nine other noteworthy moments from the interview.
Huffington Post pointed out nine weird moments from the interview.
Trump’s line about climate change made international headlines, including BBC News.