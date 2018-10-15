SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump sat down with CBS’ Lesley Stahl for an interview on “60 Minutes” Sunday night. The president discussed topics such as North Korea, China, Russia, voting, climate change and much more.

We’ve selected tweeted videos of the interview to help you catch up.

Trump says there will be consequences if Saudi Arabia is responsible for journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death:

“I don’t want to hurt jobs." President Trump says there will be consequences if Saudi Arabia is found to be behind journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance, but he won’t commit to sanctions or cutting sales of military equipment. 60 Minutes, Sunday. https://t.co/lO8gSASPJZ pic.twitter.com/VhAEOoDBN6 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 13, 2018

Trump calls White House chaos reports “fake news”:

Trump on Kim Jong Un:

“I trust him. That doesn’t mean I can’t be proven wrong,” President Trump says of his relationship with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. “I get along with him really well.” See the president’s full interview with Lesley Stahl tonight at 7:30 ET/7 PT. https://t.co/UNHUaJhIIs pic.twitter.com/mwdWFlQB9h — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 14, 2018

Lesley Stahl on Kim Jong Un: "He presides over a cruel kingdom of repression, gulags, starvation…slave labor, public executions. This is a guy you love?"

President Trump: "I know all these things… I get along with him, okay? … Let it be whatever it is to get the job done.” pic.twitter.com/J6Gbuns2t6 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 14, 2018

Trump on climate change:

. @LesleyRStahl : “Do you still think that climate change is a hoax?”



Pres. Trump: “Look, I think something’s happening, something’s changing, and it’ll change back again…”https://t.co/EVT05KB0UY. @60Minutes pic.twitter.com/VbHTsJDGfn — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 15, 2018

Trump on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation:

President Trump on whether he will pledge not to shut down the Mueller investigation: “I don't pledge anything. But I will tell you, I have no intention of doing that.” pic.twitter.com/TbSdVITZ3x — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 14, 2018

Trump on the treatment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford:

President Trump on his treatment of Justice Kavanaugh accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford during a speech in Mississippi: “Had I not made that speech, we would not have won.” pic.twitter.com/We2r9Zi9Iz — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 15, 2018

Trump on immigration policy:

WATCH: In last night's @60minutes interview, Leslie Stahl asked president Trump about his controversial immigration policy to separate families, which he halted in June. pic.twitter.com/nET1zw9572 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 15, 2018

Trump on Russia and China meddling in the U.S. election:

Trump tried to blame Obama and then claimed that China meddled in the election when he was asked about Russia during the 60 Minutes interview. #60Minutes pic.twitter.com/1ORs7XLmM1 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 15, 2018

