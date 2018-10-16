DWONOVAN

A commentary in RealGM.com says Donovan Mitchell is “such a valiant player on the court that it’s extra discouraging that he can be a bit of a dweeb away from it.”

The online article references Mitchell’s back-and-forth with Ben Simmons regarding Rookie of the Year.

Great, but what about delivering shoes and prayers for a cancer patient? Paying for a stranger’s iPhone repairs? Stopping by fan barbecues on July 4? Appearing at local college football and basketball games?

If those are problems, dweeb away, Spida, dweeb away.

Jeff Chiu Larry Scott, Pac-12 Commissioner, speaks during NCAA college basketball Pac-12 media day in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

ON THE RUN

Commissioner Larry Scott thinks the Pac-12 is alive and well in its bid for a College Football Playoff invitation.

At least that’s what he was saying before Washington and Colorado lost over the weekend.

“We’ve got some teams very much in the running,” he said.

Would that be running scared or running low?

MAKING THE CALL

The Pac-12 is being criticized for allowing a third party league official to overrule an obvious targeting call in a game.

Sources say the official’s next assignment is to tell Scott when he’s fired.

SAME FRAME

Scott says the targeting decision by the conference’s VP of business affairs wasn’t a directive; it was merely meant as an observation or opinion.

The commish can only hope that’s how it works when his own job comes up for review.

Spenser Heaps Utah Utes running back Armand Shyne (6) celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown, putting the Utes up 42-10 over the Arizona Wildcats after the PAT, during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

GO DEEP

After starting the season slowly, the Ute offense is up and running. The Utes have scored a combined 82 points in the last two games.

Sources say the team goal now is to score one touchdown for every time Kyle Whittingham says “the throw game” in his postgame interviews.

TWO OF A KIND

Reddit college football fans are comparing the TCU campus buildings to a La Quinta Inn.

Both have red-tiled roofs, both are multi-storied structures, and both have earth-tone walls.

And neither is sold out on Saturdays in mid-October.

THE REAL DEAL

Some are urging WWE to cancel its November show in Saudia Arabia, following the suspicious disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Now that’s a first: wrestling drama that isn’t staged.

Ben Margot UCLA's Joshua Kelley (27) rushes against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

BUY LOW

A CBS.com headline last week said, “Buy your stock in Nebraska, Arkansas and UCLA before they start to heat up.”

Just wondering, does that mean before or after the sun burns out?

FLAME ON

Residents of Midway, Arkansas, are unsure what caused flames to shoot high into the air out of a hole in the ground.

Sources say it was coming from Jimmy Butler’s nostrils.