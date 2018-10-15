Utah State sophomore quarterback Jordan Love was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s “Great 8” quarterbacks list for week seven of the college football season, it was announced Monday by the Davey O’Brien Foundation.

Additionally, Love was tabbed the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, a Star of the Week by the Manning Award, the College Football Performance Awards Honorable Mention National Performer of the Week and the College Sports Madness MW Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Aggies to a 59-28 Homecoming win over UNLV last Saturday afternoon.

Joining Love on the “Great 8” list, as determined by voting from the award’s selection subcommittee, were Joe Burrow (LSU), Jarrett Guarantano (Tennessee), Tyler Huntley (Utah), James Morgan (Florida International), Andre Nunez (Louisiana), Brock Purdy (Iowa State) and Nate Stanley (Iowa).

This is the second-consecutive week Love has been named to the “Great 8” list.

All 130 Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks are eligible for the weekly honor. The winner of the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week Award, which will be one of this week’s “Great 8” quarterbacks, will be announced on Wednesday.

In USU’s win over UNLV, Love was 17-of-23 passing (.739) for 322 yards – the second-most in his career – and a school-record-tying five touchdowns in less than three quarters of play. Love also carried the ball four times for 39 yards, including a career-long rush of 21 yards on the first play of the game.

Love has now thrown for 300 yards three times this season and four times in his career. He has thrown at least four touchdown passes in his last two games and at least two touchdown passes in each of his last four games. Overall, it is the sixth time in his career he has thrown multiple touchdown passes.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Love is the fifth quarterback in school history to throw five touchdowns passes in a game, joining Chuckie Keeton (2011-15); who did it three times, Anthony Calvillo (1992-93), who did it twice; Tony Adams (1970-72), who did it twice; and Brent Snyder (1987-88), who did it once.

In Utah State’s last four games, Love is 82-of-115 (.713) passing for 1,079 yards (269.8 ypg), 13 touchdowns and no interceptions. The native of Bakersfield, California, has thrown 132 straight passes without an interception.

Love currently ranks third in the MW and 20th in the nation in passing touchdowns with 14 (2.3 pg), third in the MW and 23rd in the nation in completion percentage (.672), fourth in the MW and 22nd in the nation in passing efficiency (159.1), sixth in the MW and 29th in the nation in passing (259.5 ypg) and sixth in the MW and 39th in the nation in total offense (265.5 ypg).

Through the Aggies’ first six games of the season, Love has engineered a Utah State offense that is first in the Mountain West and second in the nation in scoring with an average of 51.7 points per game, which trails only Alabama (53.6 ppg).

Utah State is back in action on Saturday, Oct. 20, when it hits the road to take on Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium in the two teams’ annual Bridger’s Battle contest. The game is slated to kick off at 12:30 p.m., and it will be televised live on AT&T Sports.