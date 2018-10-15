Utah State quarterback Jordan Love was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the league office.

It is the third time this year and fourth time in his career that the 6-foot-4, 225-pound native of Bakersfield, California, has earned conference player of the week accolades. Overall, this is the Aggies’ 21st weekly accolade in their sixth season in the league.

Prior to Love, the last Aggie to earn conference player of the week honors in consecutive weeks was linebacker Kyler Fackrell, who accomplished the feat in 2012 when USU was in the Western Athletic Conference. Love’s three player of the week honors this season are the most by an Aggie since Chuckie Keeton was named the WAC Offensive Player of the Week four times in 2012.

Additionally, Love was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s “Great 8” quarterbacks list, a Star of the Week by the Manning Award, the College Football Performance Awards Honorable Mention National Performer of the Week and the College Sports Madness MW Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Aggies to a 59-28 Homecoming win over UNLV last Saturday afternoon.

In Utah State’s victory over UNLV, Love was 17-of-23 passing (.739) for 322 yards – the second-most in his career – and a school-record-tying five touchdowns in less than three quarters of play. Love also carried the ball four times for 39 yards, including a career-long rush of 21 yards on the very first play of the game.

For Love, it was the third time this year and fifth time in his career he has thrown at least two touchdown passes in a game, giving him nine touchdown passes this season and 17 in his career.

Love is the fifth quarterback in school history to throw five touchdowns passes in a game, joining Chuckie Keeton (2011-15), who did it three times; Anthony Calvillo (1992-93), who did it twice; Tony Adams (1970-72), who did it twice; and Brent Snyder (1987-88), who did it once.

In Utah State’s last four games alone, Love is 82-of-115 (.713) passing for 1,079 yards (269.8 ypg), 13 touchdowns and no interceptions. He has thrown 132 straight passes without an interception.

Love currently ranks third in the MW and 20th in the nation in passing touchdowns with 14 (2.3 pg), third in the MW and 23rd in the nation in completion percentage (.672), fourth in the MW and 22nd in the nation in passing efficiency (159.1), sixth in the MW and 29th in the nation in passing (259.5 ypg) and sixth in the MW and 39th in the nation in total offense (265.5 ypg).

Through the Aggies’ first six games of the season, Love has engineered a Utah State offense that is first in the Mountain West and second in the nation in scoring with an average of 51.7 points per game, trailing only Alabama (53.6 ppg).

Love’s first Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week award came following his performance in Utah State’s 42-32 conference home win against Air Force on Sept. 22. Against the Falcons, Love was 26-of-38 (.684) passing for a career-high 356 yards and a career-high-tying two touchdowns.

Love’s second Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week accolade came following his performance in Utah State’s 45-20 road win at BYU on Oct. 5. Against the Cougars, he was 18-of-28 (.643) passing for 165 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, which were the most by an Aggie in 34 games. He also carried the ball three times for eight yards and scored on a 2-yard touchdown run as he led USU to back-to-back wins against BYU for the first time in 44 years.

San Diego State’s Kyahva Tezino and Kaelin Himphill were named the MW Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively.

Utah State is back in action on Saturday, Oct. 20, when it hits the road to take on Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium in the two teams’ annual Bridger’s Battle contest. The game is slated to kick off at 12:30 p.m., and will be televised live on AT&T Sports.