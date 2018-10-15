SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 15.
The election is coming. Read all you need to know about U.S. Senate opponents Jenny Wilson and Mitt Romney.
And read more about Mia Love and Ben McAdams, who are competing in Utah’s 4th Congressional District race.
Law enforcement has warned Utah residents against being cybercrime victims. Read more.
The Deseret News published a look back at Utah’s ZCMI, which is known as “America’s first department store.” Read more.
A missing Sandy woman’s boyfriend was arrested after her death. Read more.
Here’s why you’ll see the Utah Jazz on national TV a lot more this season.
National headlines:
- Trump: Climate change scientists have 'political agenda' [BBC News]
- Dozens are still unaccounted for in hard-hit Mexico Beach, Florida, 5 days after Hurricane Michael [CNN]
- Yemen could be 'worst famine in 100 years' [BBC News]
- In Trump’s Saudi bargain, the bottom line proudly wins out [The New York Times]
- Six dead after floods hit southern France [CNN]