OREM — An Orem resident shot a man he found in his garage Monday morning, according to police.

Just after 7 a.m., a man was outside his house, 364 N. 800 West, when he heard what sounded like someone in his unattached garage, said Orem Police Lt. Craig Martinez. The homeowner went back inside his house to retrieve a small caliber handgun and then went back to the garage.

At that point, there was a "confrontation," Martinez said. Details about what transpired between the two men were not immediately released.

The homeowner fired "several" shots, striking the intruder, he said. The homeowner then called 911.

The homeowner was being interviewed by police Monday. Martinez said detectives were also obtaining search warrants before entering the garage and residence.

The man who was shot is a 49-year-old Orem resident, he said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Martinez said the man who was shot is not someone who police have dealt with often.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.