PROVO — BYU’s postgame press conference following its 49-23 win over Hawaii on Saturday night came with a little interference.

The fire alarm went off twice at LaVell Edwards Stadium, creating some confusion and loud noise.

The alarm went off once before interviews took place and again just minutes into Kalani Sitake’s press conference, though both Sitake and defensive players Corbin Kaufusi and Isaiah Kaufusi continued to answer questions through the noise.

At one point, Sitake's quote cut off a question, then he quipped, “I’m trying to listen to make sure I’m safe right now, and I’m concerned about our health, all of us.”

🎥: We didn't start the fire (but somebody did) — Kalani Sitake had a hard time concentrating when the fire alarm went off during the @BYUfootball postgame press conference, but handled it expertly pic.twitter.com/No1tmgkGjS — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) October 14, 2018

Taysom returns

Back on the sidelines was former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill, who’s now in his second season as a pro and thriving with the New Orleans Saints as an all-purpose player. The Saints are on bye this week, giving the Idaho native the chance to return to BYU.

Great being back in Provo for the weekend! How bout them Cougs?!🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/WLORukVvDR — Taysom Hill (@T_Hill4) October 14, 2018

Ursua and Collie reunite

Saturday’s contest gave BYU wide receiver Dylan Collie — a grad transfer from Hawaii — a chance to reconnect with some of his former teammates. That included Hawaii wide receiver John Ursua, who prepped at both Westlake High and Dixie High.

Collie took time at the reunion to congratulate Ursua on catching a fourth-quarter touchdown.

🎥: Cool postgame moment between former WR teammates Dylan Collie (@23Collie) and John Ursua (@johnursua5). Love how Collie said he called Ursua's touchdown@BYUfootball @HawaiiFootball pic.twitter.com/ZMeP3TLlyK — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) October 14, 2018

More Ursua highlights

Ursua, who leads the country with 890 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns, again put up strong numbers in a losing effort, finishing the game with nine receptions for 89 yards and the one score.

He also had an impressive spin move in the fourth quarter to pick up some extra yards on the pass play below.

Sitake celebration

Sitake was a big fan when BYU safety Austin Lee intercepted a Cole McDonald pass during the second quarter, a takeaway that led to a BYU touchdown one play later.

Watch Sitake’s celebration moments after Lee was tackled, then again as he joins the throng of congratulators on the Cougar sideline.