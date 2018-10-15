With 15 former University of Utah players currently on NFL active rosters, every so often old Ute teammates find themselves facing off on a pro field.

Such was the case Sunday in Denver, as the Broncos hosted the Los Angeles Rams.

A punt in the third quarter featured a pair of these former Utes who see plenty of action on special teams, with wide receiver Tim Patrick on one side for the Broncos and defensive back Dominique Hatfield of the Rams on the other.

Utes fans took notice of a sequence between the two.

lol @ the Rams coach who didn’t know @Tpstreets and @_HattyF were just two former teammates chopping it up after a punt return. #UtesInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/dDNnHVcCuR — QuinneyUte (@QuinneyUte) October 14, 2018

Hatfield responded to the play on social media, sending his congrats to his former teammate Patrick, who made the 53-man roster for the first time this year.

Patrick returned the congratulations in kind.

Proud of you bro! We the only ones who seen this coming 🤝 — Tim Patrick (@Tpstreets) October 15, 2018

To cap the contest, Patrick, Hatfield, Garett Bolles (Denver offensive tackle) and Devontae Booker (Denver running back), all former Utes, got together for a photo following the game.

Ankle fracture for Gustin

One game before he’d return to his home state for the last time as a college player, Porter Gustin’s USC career came to an end.

The former Salem Hills High star fractured his ankle late in the contest in a 31-20 Trojans win over Colorado on Saturday, the Los Angeles Times reported. The senior outside linebacker’s season is over, just before USC plays at Utah this Saturday in a key Pac-12 matchup.

According to the Times, Gustin will have surgery this week.

“We are all kind of numb right now, to be honest with you,” USC coach Clay Helton said, according to the Times. “He’s a force of nature, and you think of him as a superhero, as Thor, as we say, and to know that he’s not going to be with us for the remaining part of the season is obviously something that hurts us all.”

Gustin has dealt with a handful of injuries during his time at USC. He was off to a strong start in the 2018 season, with 28 tackles and seven sacks, tied for seventh nationally, to go along with 10 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, three quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.

The Utes and Trojans play Saturday at 6 p.m. MDT at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

And finally …

Southern Utah received some love on ESPN for its jersey choice in the T-birds’ 48-27 win over Sacramento State on Saturday.