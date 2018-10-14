RICHFIELD — A Teasdale, Wayne County, woman trying to avoid a deer died Sunday when the SUV she was driving rolled on state Route 24, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Olivia Clark, 41, was eastbound on the highway just after 5 p.m. when it appears she swerved to the right to miss a deer. The vehicle still hit the deer and swerved back the left, causing it slide off the road and roll, the UHP said.

Clark was wearing a seat belt but still suffered fatal injuries, according to the UHP. A 2-year-old boy sitting a in a rear car seat suffered minor injuries.

— Dennis Romboy