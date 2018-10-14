Before you cast your vote in the 4th Congressional District race on Nov. 6, read the Deseret News profiles of Republican candidate Mia Love and Democratic candidate Ben McAdams.

Mia Love

Mia Love: Incumbent notes heated campaign brings personal cost

Where she stands

Taxes

Supports the $1.5 trillion tax cut she said is expected to reduce an average Utahn's taxes by roughly $2,000 and resulted in bonuses for employees of numerous companies in the state.

Immigration

Forced votes on immigration legislation, intended to help undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children known as "Dreamers," through a seldom-used procedural manuever when House leadership failed to advance the bills.

Guns

Backs legislation to help prevent school shootings and to strengthen background checks. She said she continues to discuss additional solutions to prevent weapons from getting in the hands of violent criminals.

Ben McAdams

Ben McAdams: Democratic challenger disappointed with tone of race

Where he stands

Bipartisanship

Cites record of working on both sides of the aisle in state Senate and as Salt Lake County mayor and pledges to continue to do so in Congress "to overcome Washington's broken politics."

Immigration

Calls for comprehensive immigration reform that includes secured borders, more legal immigration and resolving the uncertainty still faced by many undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

Environment

Supports developing increased renewable energy sources and new technologies and cites his partnering with the private sector and the state on solar installations on county-managed facilities and other projects aimed at improving the environment.