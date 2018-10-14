Two-year-old Ben jumps to catch a frisbee at Memory Grove in Salt Lake City on Sunday. Chilly temperatures didn't stop some Utahns from getting outside. With the coldest air of the season so far, much of Utah was expected to see a hard freeze overnight, but a warming trend should raise temperatures through midweek, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature Monday is expected to be 53 degrees in Salt Lake City but 59 degrees on Tuesday and 63 on Wednesday.