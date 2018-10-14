Utah State's golf team will conclude its fall schedule this week at the Cal State Northridge-hosted Bill Cullum Invitational. The two-day, 54-hole tournament will be held at The Wood Ranch Golf Club in Simi Valley, California.

Utah State is the defending champion of this tournament after posting a 16-under 848 (291-276-281) last season.

The tournament, which gets underway at 8:45 a.m. MT, on Monday, Oct. 15, will play at par-72 over the 6,849-yard layout. Teams will play two rounds Monday and the final round Tuesday.

Joining Utah State in the 12-team field are Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State, Northern Colorado, University of the Redlands, Seattle, Southern Utah, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, UC Santa Barbara, Weber State and the host Matadors.

Scheduled to compete for the Aggies are juniors Hayden Eckert (Buhl, Idaho) and Chase Lansford (Colleyville, Texas), sophomores Colten Cordingley (Rexburg, Idaho) and Andy Hess (Idaho Falls, Idaho) and freshman Cameron Tucker (Ogden, Utah).

In its last competition, Utah State finished 12th out of 16 teams at the Colorado-hosted Mark Simpson Invitational with a 36-over 900 (296-308-296) as Lansford tied for 31st individually with a 5-over 221 (73-75-73).

At last year's Bill Cullum Invitational, Utah State won the tournament with a 16-under 848 (291-276-281) as Eckert tied for sixth at 4-under 212 (69-69-74), Hess tied for 12th at 2-under 214 (74-69-71), Lansford tied for 12th at 2-under 214 (76-69-69) and Cordingley tied for 41st at 6-over 222 (75-74-73).

At the 2016 Bill Cullum Invitational, Utah State finished fifth out of 15 teams at 4-under 860 (287-282-291) as Lansford tied for 43rd at 3-over 219 (76-72-71) and Eckert tied for 53rd at 5-over 221 (75-71-75).

Through three tournaments this fall, Cordingley leads the Aggies with a stroke average of 73.67, followed by Lansford (74.67), Hess (75.00), Eckert (75.11), Tucker (79.00) and freshman Duncan Hollar (80.33).

Live scoring of the Bill Cullum Invitational will be available via GolfStat, and daily results will be available via USU's athletic site.