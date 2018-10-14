Through the first seven weeks of the college football season, Utah State now ranks among the top 40 nationally in 24 different statistical categories, including first in the Mountain West and second in the nation in scoring offense.

The Aggies average of 51.7 points per game, trailing only Alabama (53.6 ppg). Utah State has scored 40-plus points in each of its last five games and 30-plus points in its first six games this season, both of which are school records. Prior to this current run, USU had never scored 40-plus points in more than three-straight games.

Utah State also ranks second in the MW and 11th in the nation in completion percentage (.686), second in the MW and 23rd in the nation in total offense (478.7 ypg), third in the MW and 14th in the nation in sacks allowed (1.0 ppg), third in the MW and 40th in the nation in rushing offense (198.7 ypg), fourth in the MW and 24th in the nation in passing efficiency (156.2) and fourth in the MW and 25th in the nation in passing offense (280.0 ypg). USU also ranks third in the MW and 20th in the nation with a third down conversion percentage of 46.7 (35-75).

The Aggies are first in the Mountain West and 13th in the nation with an average of 3.17 sacks per game, as well as second in the MW and 13th in the nation with an average of 8.3 tackles for loss per game.

USU also ranks second in the MW and 31st in the nation in passing efficiency defense (115.5), third in the MW and 47th in the nation in passing defense (208.8 ypg), fifth in the MW and tied for 48th in the nation in scoring defense (23.8 ppg), fifth in the MW and tied for 53rd in the nation in total defense (365.5 ypg) and seventh in the MW and 63rd in the nation in rushing defense (156.7 ypg). USU’s defense is also averaging 5.67 three-and-outs per game to rank fifth in the nation, and it ranks sixth in the MW and 48th in the nation in third down conversion percentage allowed at 36.4 (39-107).

The Aggies have forced 14 turnovers (seven fumbles, seven interceptions) this year to rank second in the Mountain West behind Fresno State (17) and tied for 11th in the nation. USU also ranks fourth in the MW and tied for 10th in the nation with seven fumble recoveries, fourth in the MW and 27th in the nation with seven interceptions and second in the MW and 17th in the nation in turnover margin (+0.83).

Utah State is second in the Mountain West and tied for fifth in the nation with three defensive touchdowns this year as senior S Gaje Ferguson returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown at No. 11 Michigan State, senior CB Deante Fortenberry returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown against New Mexico State and junior LB Tipa Galeai returned an interception 56 yards for a touchdown at BYU. Overall, USU has scored 19 defensive touchdowns in its last 65 games, including five last season, to rank fourth in the nation.

The Aggies are first in the Mountain West and 15th in the nation in kickoff returns (26.1 ypr), second in the MW and 29th in the nation in net punting (40.32 ypp), third in the conference and 38th in the nation in punt returns (12.2 ypr) and eighth in the MW and 73rd in the nation in kickoff return defense (21.2 ypr).

Junior PK Dominik Eberle leads the Mountain West and ranks sixth in the nation in scoring (11.2 ppg). He is tied for first in the MW and tied for 12th in the nation in field goals made (1.7 pg) and tied for second in the MW and tied for 19th in the nation in field goal percentage (.833) as he is 10-of-12 on the season.

Sophomore LB David Woodward ranks first in the MW and 11th in the nation in tackles (11.6 pg), fourth in the MW and tied for 36th in the nation in sacks (0.8 pg), sixth in the MW in tackles for loss (1.1 pg) and tied for seventh in the MW in forced fumbles with one (0.20 pg).

Junior LB Tipa Galeai ranks tied for first in the MW and tied for 20th in the nation in sacks (0.9 pg), tied for third in the MW and tied for 19th in the nation in forced fumbles with two (0.33 pg), fourth in the MW and tied for 40th in the nation in tackles for loss (1.3 pg) and tied for 39th in the MW in tackles (5.3 pg).

Sophomore WR Savon Scarver is tied first in the MW and tied for third in the nation in both kickoff returns for a touchdown with one (0.17 pg) and kickoff returns (33.0 ypr).

Sophomore WR Jordan Nathan is tied for first in the MW and tied for third in the nation with one punt return for a touchdown (0.17 pg), as well as third in the MW and 19th in the nation in punt returns (11.3 ypr).

Senior DE Adewale Adeoye is tied for second in the MW and tied for eighth in the nation with two fumbles recovered (0.33 pg), while Ferguson is tied for third in the MW and tied for 37th in the nation with two interceptions (0.33 pg), tied for eighth in the MW and tied for 57th in the nation with one fumble recovery (0.17 pg) and tied for 33rd in the MW in tackles (5.7 pg).

Senior S Aaron Wade is tied for third in the MW and tied for 37th in the nation with two interceptions (0.33 pg).

Junior RB Darwin Thompson is tied for first in the MW and tied for 17th in the nation with seven rushing touchdowns (1.2 pg), second in the MW and 64th in the nation in rushing (71.0 ypg), tied for fifth in the MW and tied for 85th in the nation in scoring (7.0 ppg) and seventh in the MW in all-purpose yards (87.8 pg).

Sophomore QB Jordan Love ranks third in the MW and 20th in the nation in passing touchdowns with 14 (2.3 pg), third in the MW and 23rd in the nation in completion percentage (.672), fourth in the MW and 22nd in the nation in passing efficiency (159.1), sixth in the MW and 29th in the nation in passing (259.5 ypg) and sixth in the MW and 39th in the nation in total offense (265.5 ypg).

Sophomore CB Ja’Marcus Ingram ranks fourth in the MW and 32nd in the nation in passes defended (1.2 pg).

Senior LB Ofa Latu is tied for eighth in the MW and tied for 57th in the nation with one fumble recovered (0.17 pg).

Junior DE Devon Anderson is tied for eighth in the MW and tied for 57th in the nation with one fumble recovered (0.17 pg).

Junior RB Gerold Bright ranks fourth in the MW and 69th in the nation in rushing (70.2 ypg), eighth in the MW in all-purpose yards (87.7 pg) and tied for ninth in the MW with four rushing touchdowns (0.7 pg).

Senior LB Chase Christiansen is tied for eighth in the MW and tied for 57th in the nation with one fumble recovered (0.17 pg), as well as tied for 21st in the MW in tackles (6.7 pg).

Senior S Jontrell Rocquemore is tied for eighth in the MW and tied for 57th in the nation with one fumble recovered (0.17 pg), and he is tied for 25th in the MW in tackles (6.2 pg).

Senior WR Ron’quavion Tarver ranks fifth in the MW and 60th in the nation in receiving touchdowns with four (0.8 pg) and ninth in the MW and 79th in the nation in receptions (4.8 pg).

Sophomore S Shaq Bond is tied for 45th in the MW in tackles (4.8 pg).