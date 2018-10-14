Weber State women’s soccer picked up its first Big Sky loss Sunday afternoon as the Wildcats fell to the University of Idaho, 2-0.

In the 12th minute of play, Idaho scored the first goal of the game, giving it an early 1-0 lead.

Weber State had opportunities to score shortly after that. Madison Garlock took a shot that was blocked and went out of bounds to give WSU a corner kick. Haley Thomas took the corner kick, and Garlock was able to get another shot off but with no success.

The Wildcats weren’t able to get another shot off the rest of the half, and the Vandals kept the 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Garlock got another shot off in the 52nd minute, but it went soaring above the crossbar. WSU took advantage of some Idaho fouls as Haley Thomas took a free kick that ended on frame and was unfortunately saved by the Vandals goalkeeper.

WSU committed a foul in the 59th minute, and Idaho took a free kick that opened it up for a goal to give Idaho a 2-0 lead.

Just 10 minutes later, Garlock got another shot off on goal, but that too was saved.

WSU’s efforts remained fruitless. In a final effort to find the back of the net, Morgan Quarnberg fired off a shot on goal, but Idaho still managed a save it in the 88th minute.

Garlock took four shots, with one on goal, to lead WSU. Idaho took 16 shots to WSU’s six, and WSU only had three shots on frame to Idaho’s seven.

Weber State is now 8-4-4 overall on the season and 6-1-1 in Big Sky Conference play. Weber State has one regular season game remaining on the season on Friday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m., at Idaho State.