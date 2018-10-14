The Westminster Griffins men’s soccer team went into Walker Field in Grand Junction, Colorado, where they defeated the No. 12 Mavericks with two first-half goals as they improved to 6-3-1 in conference play with a 2-0 victory.

Westminster had a total of five shots in the first half. Two of the five shots hit the back of the net as Kaden Amano scored his sixth goal of the season at the ninth minute with a shot at the center of the goal box to put the Griffins on top, 1-0, in the early part of the first half.

With the half nearing an end, Amit Hefer hit the ball over the goalkeeper for his fourth goal of the season to secure a 2-0 lead, which never changed.

Will Desantis played all 90 minutes of action where he saved eight shots as the goalkeeper in the victory.

Next up, the Griffins will return home after going 2-2 on their four-game road trip when they return to Dumke Field on Friday, Oct. 19, with kickoff set for 4 p.m. MDT, and then they will take on Colorado State University-Pueblo on Sunday, Oct. 21, which will be Senior Day.