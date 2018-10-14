Dixie State men’s soccer team scored a pair of unanswered goals to rally from an early deficit and claim a 2-1 road result at Fort Lewis on Sunday afternoon at Dirks Field.

After surrendering a Skyhawk goal less than four minutes into the match, the Trailblazers (4-8-2, 2-6-1 RMAC) struck for the equalizer at the 31:01 mark to square things at 1-1. Senior Dominic Damato sent a strong corner kick into the FLC penalty box to freshman Idris Alabi (three), who headed home the chance to draw DSU even.

Dixie State took the lead nearly six minutes into the second half on a Ricky Nunez (two) penalty kick conversion. DSU then had to play a man down for the final 18 minutes of the match after a red card ejection, but the Trailblazers managed to survive a pair of FLC (6-5-2, 4-5-1 RMAC) shot attempts and corner kick chances to escape with the win.

DSU won despite being outshot, 15-10, including a 6-5 count in shots on goal. Alabi led DSU with three shot attempts, while junior goalkeeper Zach Nielson stopped five of the six shots he faced on frame to collect the win in goal.

Dixie State returns to its home pitch at Trailblazer Stadium to start its final homestand of the 2018 season next weekend, beginning with a match vs. Colorado State-Pueblo on Friday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.