The Westminster Griffins had one of their best performances of the season where Allie Millerberg scored two of the four goals in the first half as the Griffins strolled to a 5-1 victory over the Adams State Grizzlies to capture their 10th win of the season and improve to 6-1-0 at home.

The Griffins started out with the first goal of the game at the 17th minute with a header by Millerberg. The second goal was scored by Skye Jefferies, which was assisted by Emma Heyn, and put the Griffins on top, 2-0.

In the 27th minute, the Griffins scored twice with another header by Millerberg for her fourth goal of the season, and then 30 seconds later Aimee Kurfurst struck her sixth goal to send the Griffins to halftime leading 4-0.

In the second half, Adams was able to score its lone goal at the 54th minute with a goal scored by Breana Flores, and then the Griffins scored their lone goal of the second half by Brynnae Braun for her first goal of the year.

Next up for the Griffins, they will travel to Colorado State University-Pueblo on Friday, Oct. 19, and then New Mexico Highlands University next Sunday, Oct. 21, for two key conference games as the season nears an end.