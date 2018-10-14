Utah State soccer closed out its road trip in a 1-0 loss to Air Force on Sunday.

With the loss, the Aggies fall to 2-12-1 on the year, going 1-6-1 in Mountain West action. With the win, Air Force improves to 2-6-6 overall and 1-4-3 in conference play.

The Aggies had a couple of good chances in the early minutes of the match, but the Falcons were able to hold them to four shots in the first half. In the second half, Air Force continued to keep the ball in its attacking third, tacking on a pair of shots. A long kick by Air Force's goalkeeper Jennifer Hiddink went into the opposing box, as forward Kaitlyn Cook found the open Bree Bezdek, sneaking the ball past USU keeper Grace McGuire to take the lead in the 66th minute.

In all, both teams took nine shots apiece, however, Air Force was 8-2 on goal advantage. Senior goalkeeper McGuire recorded two saves on the day, while a trio of Aggies took two shots apiece.

Utah State closes its 2018 home schedule with a pair of matches on Friday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m., against San Jose State and then against Fresno State on Sunday, Oct. 21. The Sunday match will start at 1 p.m., but the team will honor its seven seniors prior to that.