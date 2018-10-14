Whitley Johns scored twice and the Trailblazer defense posted its second-straight clean sheet as Dixie State’s women’s soccer team shut out Fort Lewis, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon at Trailblazer Stadium.

The Trailblazers (8-5-0, 4-5-0 RMAC) got on the board early in the eighth minute when Taylor Claiborne picked off a Skyhawk goal kick and chipped a ball to a streaking Johns, who outran the defense and flicked a shot over a drawn-out FLC goalkeeper to put her side up 1-0. It was Johns’ second-straight game-winning goal and her team-high fourth of the season.

DSU tacked on a pair of second-half scores. The first came in the 49th minute when Claiborne picked up her second assist of the day on a cross from deep on the left wing to Kelsey Cook (five), whose 8-yard shot redirected off a Skyhawk defender and bounced into the right corner of the net. Johns (seven) would strike again 20-plus minutes later from nearly the same spot on the field on a right-wing feed from Kilee Lamb-Allsop.

The goal support was more than enough for the Trailblazer defense, which surrendered just one Fort Lewis (4-8-1, 3-6-0 RMAC) shot attempt in the opening half and only five total shots in the match. Meanwhile, DSU was credited with 20 shots, seven on frame, with Johns leading the way with three of her six shots on goal. Junior netminder Nicole Rahman stopped all four Skyhawk shots on goal to collect her second-straight shutout result and fifth win on the season overall.

Dixie State closes the road portion of its 2018 regular season schedule next weekend with a match at New Mexico Highlands on Friday, Oct. 19, followed by the road finale at Colorado State-Pueblo on Sunday, Oct. 21.