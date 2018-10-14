Following its 59-28 Mountain West home win against UNLV this past weekend, Utah State football is receiving votes in both polls for the second-straight week as it garnered 38 votes in the Associated Press poll and 33 votes in the Coaches poll to rank tied for 31st and 32nd in the nation, respectively.

Prior to this season, the last time Utah State received votes in either poll was on October 18, 2015, following its 52-26 home win against then-No. 21 Boise State, as it received seven votes in the AP poll to rank 36th and five votes in the Coaches poll to rank tied for 34th.

Utah State, which is currently 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in the Mountain West, plays at Wyoming (2-5, 0-3 MW) this Saturday, Oct. 20. The game will be televised regionally on AT&T Sports Net and begins at 12:30 p.m. MT.

Utah State’s current five-game winning streak is tied for the longest under head coach Matt Wells, joining the 2013 and 2014 teams that also won five-straight games. The longest USU winning streak prior to that was the 2012 team that ended the season on a seven-game winning streak.

During its current five-game winning streak, Utah State is averaging 55.8 points and 505.6 yards per game (272.2 passing, 233.4 rushing) while converting 45.2 percent of its third downs (28-62). Defensively, USU is allowing just 21.0 points and 348.2 yards (193.2 passing, 155.0 rushing) while limiting its opponents to just 28-of-90 (.311) on third downs.

Utah State’s 5-1 start to the season is its best since the 1978 team won its first five games and began the year 5-1. The last time USU started a season 6-1 was 1974. USU is also looking to begin Mountain West play with a 3-0 record for the second time along with the 2015 team.

On the season, Utah State ranks among the top-40 teams in the nation in 24 different statistical categories, including second in scoring offense (51.7 points per game), fifth in defensive touchdowns (three), 11th in turnovers forced (14), 13th in sacks (3.17 per game), 13th in tackles for loss (8.3 per game) and 15th in kickoff returns (26.1 yards per return). USU also ranks second in the nation with 12 scoring drives on the season of less than 60 seconds, but it also has nine scoring drives of 10-plus plays and 16 scoring drives that have covered at least 70 yards.

Utah State’s offense has also scored 40-plus points in each of its last five games, which is a school record. In fact, prior to its current run, USU had never scored 40-plus points in more than three-straight games.