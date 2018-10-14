HUNTINGTON, Emery County — Retired longtime Emery County Sheriff Lamar E. Guymon died Friday after struggling with complications from a heart attack several months ago. He was 71.

Guymon worked in law enforcement for 40 years, including 36 years as sheriff of the central Utah county. He was one of the longest standing sheriffs in the state. He was serving in his first term as mayor of his hometown of Huntington when he died.

He served as Castleview Hospital board chairman, Utah Association of Counties, president, Utah Sheriffs' Association president and on other boards and commissions during his life. He attended the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Guymon leaves behind his wife of 52 years, GayLa, six children, and 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Huntington Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

— Dennis Romboy