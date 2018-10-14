OREM — Police on Sunday identified the knife-wielding man officers shot and killed during a confrontation in an Orem home last week as a 17-year-old Orem High School student.

Orem police say Jacob E. Albrethsen came at them with a knife after officers were called to a family problem involving a man and a woman at 81 N. Paradise Drive on Friday afternoon.

An officer tried to use a Taser to subdue the teenager but it didn't work, Orem Police Lt. Craig Martinez said last week. Both officers then fired "several shots," striking the boy, he said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the officers and their families as well as Jacobs' family," Orem police posted Sunday on Facebook.

Police said Alpine School District would provide counselors for students who need them on Monday.

"This is a tragedy any way you look at it. There is still a lot of work to do and we really appreciate your support and patience," according to the Facebook post.

Police have not released more details about what brought them to the home nor about the relationship between those living there.

One officer suffered a cut on the hand, but was not sure how he got it, Martinez said.

