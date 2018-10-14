LAYTON — Patients will soon have access to the latest hospital and emergency health care services, with the opening of the new Intermountain Layton Hospital on Monday.

Clinics have been open at the site, 201 W. Layton Parkway, for nearly a year, but expanded hospital services will serve the growing Davis County population, most of whom report traveling outside of the county for hospital services, including for childbirth.

"We want the Davis County community to know we are here to provide care to them close to home, when they need it," said Layton hospital marketing manager Sarah Fitzgerald.

The nearest Intermountain hospital is the 300-bed McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, which is about 12 miles from the new location; and the Boston-based Steward Health Care-owned Davis Hospital and Medical Center, on Layton's Antelope Drive, is in a highly trafficked area of town.

"We're excited to be a part of this young, vibrant community," Dr. Marc Harrison, CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, said after the clinic portion of the facility opened in 2017. "We know that while this new building is beautiful, it's the people — the doctors, nurses and other caregivers, and the patients, families and loved ones who will be cared for here — that will be at the heart of this hospital."

In addition to the outpatient clinics, the 300,000-square-foot hospital will offer surgical, labor and delivery, a special care nursery, imaging, physical therapy and rehabilitation, pharmacy, infusion and inpatient care. It also houses an emergency department, which will include Intermountain's Instacare and KidsCare clinics — centrally relocated from the system's Layton and Kaysville urgent care services, which will close when the hospital opens.

Salt Lake-based Intermountain Healthcare, which operates 22 hospitals and more than 170 clinics throughout Utah and Idaho, purchased the 70-acre lot in 2008, but waited to build because of economic concerns and uncertainty in the health care environment brought on by the Affordable Care Act of 2010.

The nonprofit health care system broke ground for the new hospital in April 2016. It was designed with help from HKS Architects and built by locally headquartered Jacobsen Construction. Landscaping services were provided by the locally acclaimed J & J Garden Center in Layton.

A 2016 report by the Kaiser Family Foundation states that Utah is middle-ranked nationally in terms of the number of hospital beds available to the population. With about 47 hospitals throughout the state, 1.8 beds are available to every 1,000 people, according to the report. The national average is 2.4 beds for every 1,000 people.

Intermountain anticipates the new 43-bed hospital to be up and running on Oct. 15.

It is the first Intermountain hospital to operate in Davis County, which is home to more than 357,000 people and a population growth rate of nearly 6 percent in the past year, according to the World Population Review.