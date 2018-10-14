HEBER CITY — A Salt Lake man died Sunday when the truck he was driving drifted across U.S. 40 and hit a large rock near Currant Creek, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Justin Wardle, 42, was killed in the one-car accident.

A motorist driving east on the highway just before 8 a.m. noticed tire tracks in the snow off the westbound shoulder. The driver saw an overturned truck and called 911.

Troopers and emergency workers found the driver's side roof of the truck had hit a large rock on the shoulder, killing the driver, according the UHP. Wardle was in the truck alone and was wearing a seat belt.

Investigators determined Wardle traveled east on U.S. 40 sometime after 7 a.m. when he drifted to the eastbound lane and struck some curbing, causing the truck to overturn and hit the rock, the UHP said.

Troopers believe fatigue was a contributing factor to the crash.